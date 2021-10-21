Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

  • October 21 2021 07:00:00

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

ISTANBUL
Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.

Fenerbahçe will aim for its first European win of the season when it hosts Antwerp, while Galatasaray hopes to extend its stay atop its group in an away game at Lokomotiv Moscow.

After losing 2-1 to Olympiakos and 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt in its first two group games, Fenerbahçe plays another team with no points.

Already struggling on the European stage, a 3-1 loss at Trabzonspor over the weekend cost Fenerbahçe the top spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings, and coach Vitor Pereira is aware that his side should refocus.

“We worked hard to win, unfortunately, it was not possible,” the Portuguese coach said after Oct. 17’s loss.

“But we will continue fighting; we will make up for the lost points. This match is in the past; we can’t change anything. Now we have to look ahead and focus on the European match ahead of us,” he added.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, has been enjoying a good run in Europe despite inconsistent results in the league competition.

The club currently sits atop Group E with four points, and a 1-0 win against Konyaspor on Oct. 17 boosted the team’s morale ahead of the trip to Russia.

Coach Fatih Terim’s biggest concern is to be able to keep his players healthy and fit in a busy schedule.

“We have played 17 games this season, normally, that would have made half a league season,” he said after the Konyaspor game. “But we are only halfway to the mid-season.”

Terim’s man will be at Beşiktaş away following the match in Moscow, and the experienced coach is aware that it will be a crucial week.

“We are going to Moscow as the group leader, and we want to remain the leader,” he said.

“We are used to traveling now. Our health committee, athletic performance committee and technical team take the necessary measures accordingly. We need to finish the week very well, and hopefully, we will finish well. I believe in my players,” he added.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Serie A leader Napoli will seek its first win of the season in Warsaw against leaders Legia.

Other heavyweights that are winless in the Europa League include Rangers, Marseille and Real Sociedad.

Rangers is already six points behind Group A leader Lyon but can make up ground as it hosts fellow struggler Brondby.

Real Sociedad is in a tough Group B with Monaco and PSV, and after drawing with those two, it can push itself into contention by beating pointless Sturm Graz.

Group C leader Roma travels beyond the Arctic Circle to face second place Bodo/Glimt.

Even though Bodo is the Norwegian champion and started the season in the Champions League, coach Kjetil Knutsen played the underdog card when he talked of Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

“He’s a flesh and blood man like the rest of us,” Knutsen said, adding his team “can achieve the most incredible things.”

Turkey, football,

ARTS & LIFE Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

  2. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  3. New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

    New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

  4. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  5. Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan

    Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football
Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home
Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022
Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive
WORLD N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea said on Oct. 20 that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities.

ECONOMY Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

A new report shows that the average rent increase in Istanbul has been lingering around 60 percent, while the difference reached 90 percent in some districts, especially in neighborhoods along the Bosphorus Strait and areas with mass housing.

SPORTS Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.