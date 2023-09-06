FedEx to open global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx Express Europe, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation and the world’s largest express transportation company, has signed an agreement to build a new global air transit facility at iGA Istanbul Airport by November 2024.

İGA Istanbul Airport is a rising star in world aviation, FedEx said in a statement. “Its infrastructure, connectivity, technology and location make it a global center for passenger, cargo and logistics traffic.”

It is the world’s second busiest airport in terms of international passenger numbers and is among the top five cargo airports in Europe.

FedEx currently supports customers on key intercontinental trading routes through a shared third-party facility at İGA Istanbul Airport.

The new dedicated facility strengthens its presence at the Istanbul Airport, in-sourcing operations for greater reliability on a site covering more than 25,300 square meters, more than two times the size of the current operation, according to the statement.

“We’re excited about our expansion at Istanbul Airport, which gives FedEx an even stronger foothold at this strategic location and unlocks growth opportunities for customers trading intercontinentally,” said Eser Sezek, vice president of operations for Southeast Europe, Israel and Türkiye for FedEx Express.

The fact that FedEx has chosen to locate its new global air cargo facility on their site reflects İGA Istanbul Airport’s position as a strategic super hub, not only for passengers but also for the cargo and logistics sector, commented Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of İGA Istanbul Airport.

