FED officials see risks of higher inflation, support pause in rate cuts

FED officials see risks of higher inflation, support pause in rate cuts

WASHINGTON
FED officials see risks of higher inflation, support pause in rate cuts

Federal Reserve officials at a meeting last month pointed to rising risks that inflation could worsen, a key reason they kept their benchmark interest rate unchanged.

According to minutes of the Jan. 28-29 meeting, which were released on Feb. 19, Fed officials said that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and mass deportations of migrants, as well as strong consumer spending, were factors that could push inflation higher this year.

The Fed's 19 officials who participate in its interest-rate decisions indicated that “they would want to see further progress on inflation before making” any further cuts.

They kept the Fed's key rate at 4.3 percent, after cutting it from a two-decade high of 5.3 percent late last year.

The Fed's pause makes it less likely that borrowing costs for consumers, including for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, will decline anytime soon.

Just last week, the government released data that suggested inflation was actually getting worse, leading many economists to forecast just one — if any — rate cut this year.

Consumer prices rose 3 percent in January from a year ago, the Labor Department said, up from a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4 percent last September.

The Fed, however, more closely follows a separate inflation measure that is shows inflation is closer to 2.5 percent.

The minutes also cited a “high degree of uncertainty” surrounding the economy, which made it appropriate for the Fed to “take a careful approach” in considering any further changes to its key interest rate.

A key issue, particularly on Wall Street, is how long the Fed’s pause on rate cuts will last. Wall Street investors expect the central bank won’t cut again until July, according to futures prices. They don’t forecast a second cut until 2026.

Many Fed officials have also said they want to see how Trump’s proposed tariffs and immigration crackdown affect the economy. Most economists forecast that the tariffs will push up inflation, though some also argue that Trump’s promises to reduce regulation could lower consumer prices over time.

On Feb 17, Fed governor Christopher Waller said in a speech in Australia that he still expects rates to come down this year, but for now he supports a pause.

Waller said that if the inflation uptick last month turns out to be a blip, as it did in January 2024, “rate cuts would be appropriate at some point this year.”

Waller also said that he didn't think new tariffs would significantly raise inflation, and added that any increase in prices would likely be temporary. As a result, he said the Fed shouldn't necessarily change its policies because of tariffs.

“I haven’t altered my outlook based on what has been implemented to date,” he said, referring to Trump's tariff announcements.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts
Japans core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Tariff reciprocity must work for both sides: EU trade chief

Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Moodys downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk

Moody's downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk
Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission

Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission
Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿