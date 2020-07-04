Fears for ’Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England

  • July 04 2020 11:31:00

Fears for ’Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England

LONDON- Agence France-Presse
Fears for ’Super Saturday’ as pubs reopen in England

Pubs in England reopen on July 4 for the first time since late March, bringing cheer to drinkers and the industry but fears of public disorder and fresh coronavirus cases.

The move is part of a wider government plan to relaunch the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors and help the U.K. economy recover from more than three tough months of lockdown.

Restaurants, cinemas, galleries, museums, libraries and hairdressers can all welcome back the public, as can hotels, campsites, bed and breakfast, and self-catering accommodation.

Motoring body the RAC predicted the busiest weekend so far this year, with an estimated 10.5 million drivers on the roads, as overnight stays are allowed again.

But the focus of the reopening is on pubs, which have played an integral part in British social and cultural life for centuries.

"We are all expecting it to be a historic day for the industry," said Clive Watson, founder of the City Pub Group, which operates 47 pubs in southern England and Wales.

"It’s been incredibly tough for us and for our customers, so we hope this can provide a much-needed boost."

The first nationwide closure of pubs since the Great Plague of 1665 has contributed to a record slump in beer sales and compounded existing financial difficulties in the sector.

Takings could be up nearly 75 percent to £210 million ($262 million, 233 million euros), according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a think-tank.

It predicted 6.5 million customers - 1.5 million more than a usual weekend.

The British Beer and Pub Association said it hoped 80 percent of England’s 28,000 pubs could open but it could take 12 months or more for trade to return to normal.

"If 10 percent of them are profitable, that will be a surprise to us," said chief executive Emma McClarkin, warning up to 18,000 were at risk of closure by the year end.

Some pubs are adopting a wait-and-see approach, as several surveys indicated many people were hesitant about mixing in larger groups.

In Newcastle, northeast England, where pubs are normally packed at weekends, just one in three city center pubs, bars and restaurants will be open, the local council said.
"We are genuinely concerned that this could be a day of total chaos for the pub trade," the owners of the popular Tyne Bar on the city’s Quayside said in a tweet.

"We’ve decided it’s not worth the risk."

Government guidelines insist on "minimum contact" between staff and customers, with table service only. Drinkers will also have to give contact details in case of any outbreak.

Britain has had some 44,000 deaths in the outbreak - the third-highest in the world - and concern remains about a second spike of infections as the lockdown is eased.

Pubs in Northern Ireland opened on Friday. A partial reopening is slated for July 13 in Wales and July 15 in Scotland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the public to use common sense. "My message is, let’s not blow this now, folks," he told LBC radio on Friday.

And he defended a weekend reopening, despite concerns that the so-called "Super Saturday" could see raucous New Year’s Eve-style celebrations to mark the end of lockdown.

His finance ministry deleted a tweet urging people to "grab a drink and raise a glass" after criticism it was "tone-deaf" to the high death toll and widespread economic hardship.

The hospitality industry and the emergency services have also warned the public not to overdo it.

Brian Booth, chairman of West Yorkshire Police Federation representing rank-and-file officers, said alcohol fuelled crime and added pressure on overstretched health services.

Local accident and emergency departments were "akin to a circus full of drunken clowns" before the outbreak. "We do not need this once again," he added.
Other officers said they were "praying for rain" to reduce crowds.

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  2. Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

    More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

  4. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

  5. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya
Recommended
Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest
Trump visits Rushmore and bemoans racial protests

Trump visits Rushmore and bemoans racial protests
Russia to reopen embassy in Libya

Russia to reopen embassy in Libya
Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts
China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus
WORLD Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew is "bewildered" by claims he is stonewalling a U.S. investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, his legal team said on July 4. 
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.