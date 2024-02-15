FBI director makes unannounced visit to Israel

FBI director makes unannounced visit to Israel

WASHINGTON
FBI director makes unannounced visit to Israel

The director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation made an unannounced trip to Israel to meet with the country's law and intelligence agencies as it fights a bloody war in Gaza, the FBI said Wednesday.

Christopher Wray also met with FBI agents based in Tel Aviv, according to a statement from the bureau, stressing the importance of their work on Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He reiterated the FBI's support of Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The FBI's partnership with our Israeli counterparts is longstanding, close, and robust, and I'm confident the closeness of our agencies contributed to our ability to move so quickly in response to these attacks, and to ensure our support is as seamless as possible," Wray was quoted as saying in the statement.

Hamas took around 250 people hostage, in the deadliest-ever attack in the country.

Around 130 of the hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, including 29 who are believed to be dead.

Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,500 people, mostly women, children and adolescents, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The United States, while backing Israel's right to respond, has voiced alarm over civilian casualties in Gaza Strip and criticized Israeli settlers' violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Wray's "key focus" is the FBI's efforts against foreign organizations praising the attacks on Israel and threatening to attack the United States, both abroad and at home, the bureau statement said.

It said the FBI "has and will continue to be responsive to requests" from Israel for support.

gaza truce, Gaza violence, Ceasefire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city
US facing serious security threat: top lawmakers

US facing 'serious' security threat: top lawmakers
Kim oversees missile tests as N Korea boosts maritime security

Kim oversees missile tests as N Korea boosts maritime security
Putin says prefers more predictable Biden over Trump

Putin says prefers more 'predictable' Biden over Trump
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿