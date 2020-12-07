Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

  • December 07 2020 07:00:00

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

ANKARA
Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Turkish farmers have been paid a total of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5) billion in assistance over the last eight years as part of a project in cooperation with the European Union, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.

As part of the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance Rural Development (IPARD) Program, 14,476 agricultural projects have been supported since 2012, Pakdemirli said.

“With the contributions of Turkey and the European Union, 10,653 projects were given a total of 1.05 billion euros [$1.27 billion] under the IPARD I program implemented between 2012 and 2016, and as part of the IPARD II program, 3,823 projects have received 206 million euros [$250 million] grant support so far,” the minister said.

Pakdemirli noted that the National Rural Network (UKA), founded in 2017 as part of the IPARD program, has been helping to implement rural development programs more effectively.

The minister is expected to make the opening speech of the UKA congress today.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, who is the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, will also attend the two-day event.

The list of UKA congress speakers includes municipality officials, academics, nongovernmental organization executives and representatives of cooperatives and local associations.

Over 40 rural development investment projects will be promoted at the congress, according to a statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

    France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

  2. No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

    No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

  3. Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

    Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

  4. The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

    The West needs Turkey if it sees Russia as a top threat

  5. Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister
Recommended
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister
Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda
Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test

Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

Ford Otosan to establish battery factory in Turkey

WORLD Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Dec. 6 at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister, showing the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state.

ECONOMY Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Turkish farmers have been paid a total of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5) billion in assistance over the last eight years as part of a project in cooperation with the European Union, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.