Famous Şanlıurfa cuisine seeks spot in UNESCO registration

ŞANLIURFA

Standing out with its rich culinary culture, the Turkish southeastern province of Şanlıurfa is planning to open a new gastronomy center to register its authentic tastes to UNESCO.

Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül, the mayor of the province, said their efforts continue to register Şanlıurfa’s authentic tastes to UNESCO with 'the world's oldest cuisine' motto.

As part of these efforts, Sakip Efendi Mansion, located near Balıklıgöl area known as the Pool of Abraham, will be restored by the municipality in accordance with its historical texture, Beyazgül said.

"We are turning this place into a gastronomy center to contribute to Urfa cuisine. We will transform Sakip Efendi’s Mansion into a legendary place," he said.

He noted that the mansion will serve Şanlıurfa’s local tastes after the restoration and environmental planning are completed.

In the gastronomy center, domestic and foreign tourists will be able to taste the local food.

The center will also provide visitors with workshops demonstrating how these unique tastes of Şanlıurfa are created.