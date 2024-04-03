Famous producer, director İnanoğlu dies

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s well-known producer and film director Türker İnanoğlu died on April 2 at the age of 88. He was under treatment in a hospital due to his illness.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made an announcement of İnanoğlu's demise on his social media account on April 2, expressing his condolences to the grieving family.

“Producer and film director Türker İnanoğlu, one of the famous names of the art world, lost his life despite the interventions made in the hospital where he was taken after his sudden illness. May God have mercy on him and I offer my condolences to his relatives. As his fans, our pain is great," he said.

Famous Turkish actress Gülşen Bubikoğlu, İnanoğlu's wife of 49 years, said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of my precious husband, Türker İnanoğlu. My condolences to our family, all of our loved ones, and all of us."

Born in 1936, İnanoğlu started working in the cinema industry before completing his higher education in the Graphics Department of the Applied Fine Arts Academy and started directing films in 1959. After shooting 10 films in Yeşilçam, he founded his own company, Erler Film, in 1960. İnanoğlu, who produced more than 200 films with Erler Film, also directed 66 feature films.

İnanoğlu founded the Türker İnanoğlu Cinema Foundation (TÜRVAK) in 1997 and transferred the rights of all his films and TV programs to this foundation. The foundation provides financial aid to cinema workers and their families and provides scholarships to students in cinema-related departments of universities. He also founded a primary school with 16 classrooms and TÜRVAK, Cinema and Television Training Center, which provides education on cinema and television.

In 2005, he opened TİM - Türker İnanoğlu Maslak Show Center in Maslak, Istanbul, a complex where musicals, shows, concerts, congresses, launches and conferences are held.

A ceremony will be held today for İnanoğlu at TİM. He will be buried in Kanlıca Family Cemetery after the funeral prayer to be performed at Levent Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha Mosque.