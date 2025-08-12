Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash

Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash

GUNMA
Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash

Family members of victims in the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident hiked on Tuesday to the mountainous site in Japan where the plane went down, as the country marked 40 years since the tragedy that killed 520 people.

On Aug. 12, 1985, the doomed Boeing 747 was around 40 minutes into an hour-long flight from Tokyo to Osaka, when it crashed into a mountain about 120 kilometers northwest of the capital.

Yesterday saw hundreds of people, including bereaved families and friends, hike the trails up to the cenotaph erected on Mount Osutaka where the jet crashed.

Among them was a woman who lost her younger brother in the accident.

"I want to tell him that all of his family members are alive, with his soul on our shoulders," she told broadcaster Fuji TV.

"We're doing our best to live our lives."

Japan Airlines Flight 123 lost control soon after take-off, with a loud noise heard about 10 minutes into the trip and an emergency declared, before shaking violently and crashing.

The plane was almost full, with many holidaymakers flying back to their hometowns during Japan's "obon" mid-summer festival.

In the end, 505 passengers, including a dozen infants, and 15 crew members perished. Just four passengers survived.

Imperfect repairs to the aircraft's rear bulkhead by Boeing engineers seven years earlier, coupled with JAL's subsequent lack of oversight, were blamed for the accident.

mourning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts
European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather

European satellite to step up monitoring of extreme weather
Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US

Mexico transfers 26 wanted fugitives to US
Hamas says Israel making aggressive incursions into Gaza City

Hamas says Israel making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City
South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested

South Korean party HQ raided after ex-first lady arrested
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿