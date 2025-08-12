Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash

GUNMA

Family members of victims in the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident hiked on Tuesday to the mountainous site in Japan where the plane went down, as the country marked 40 years since the tragedy that killed 520 people.

On Aug. 12, 1985, the doomed Boeing 747 was around 40 minutes into an hour-long flight from Tokyo to Osaka, when it crashed into a mountain about 120 kilometers northwest of the capital.

Yesterday saw hundreds of people, including bereaved families and friends, hike the trails up to the cenotaph erected on Mount Osutaka where the jet crashed.

Among them was a woman who lost her younger brother in the accident.

"I want to tell him that all of his family members are alive, with his soul on our shoulders," she told broadcaster Fuji TV.

"We're doing our best to live our lives."

Japan Airlines Flight 123 lost control soon after take-off, with a loud noise heard about 10 minutes into the trip and an emergency declared, before shaking violently and crashing.

The plane was almost full, with many holidaymakers flying back to their hometowns during Japan's "obon" mid-summer festival.

In the end, 505 passengers, including a dozen infants, and 15 crew members perished. Just four passengers survived.

Imperfect repairs to the aircraft's rear bulkhead by Boeing engineers seven years earlier, coupled with JAL's subsequent lack of oversight, were blamed for the accident.