Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’

Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’

ANKARA
Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’

Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, deputy of Şanlıurfa from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has announced that he has resigned from the party membership and parliamentary position.

“I had the opportunity to serve in different positions in the AKP, of which I became a member in 2003. I sincerely thank all my elders and the people of Şanlıurfa who gave me this opportunity,” Fakıbaba said in a social media post.

“In these 20 years, I have made many dear friends, I’m sorry to leave them. However, I am happy that I will no longer be with some people who do not conform to my political and moral understanding,” he added.

Fakıbaba said he resigned from his parliamentary position so that “there will be no disrespect to his fellow countrymen” who voted for him.

Regarding Fakıbaba’s resignation, Mahir Ünal, AKP group deputy chair, said, “It is not appropriate to make political considerations over a tweet as neither the party nor the parliament has received a written document regarding this matter.”

 

TÜRKIYE Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’

Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

    Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

  2. Lethality of COVID lower than flu: Expert

    Lethality of COVID lower than flu: Expert

  3. Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

    Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

  4. UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

    UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

  5. Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

    Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
Recommended
Amendment to ensure guarantees for headscarf covered, uncovered citizens

'Amendment to ensure guarantees for headscarf covered, uncovered citizens'
Be candidate and race against me in polls, Erdoğan tells Kılıçdaroğlu

Be candidate and race against me in polls, Erdoğan tells Kılıçdaroğlu
İYİ Party leader criticizes govt over blast in Amasra mine

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov't over blast in Amasra mine
CHP submits disinformation law to Constitutional Court for annulment

CHP submits disinformation law to Constitutional Court for annulment
Türkiye now among developed countries: Erdoğan

Türkiye now among developed countries: Erdoğan
Gov’t to ‘provide financial aid’ to families of blast victims

Gov’t to ‘provide financial aid’ to families of blast victims
WORLD UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

ECONOMY Turkish central bank cuts rates for third month

Turkish central bank cuts rates for third month

Türkiye’s central bank on Oct. 20 cut its policy rate for the third consecutive month.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.