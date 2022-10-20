Fakıbaba ‘resigns from AKP after 20 years’

ANKARA

Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, deputy of Şanlıurfa from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has announced that he has resigned from the party membership and parliamentary position.

“I had the opportunity to serve in different positions in the AKP, of which I became a member in 2003. I sincerely thank all my elders and the people of Şanlıurfa who gave me this opportunity,” Fakıbaba said in a social media post.

“In these 20 years, I have made many dear friends, I’m sorry to leave them. However, I am happy that I will no longer be with some people who do not conform to my political and moral understanding,” he added.

Fakıbaba said he resigned from his parliamentary position so that “there will be no disrespect to his fellow countrymen” who voted for him.

Regarding Fakıbaba’s resignation, Mahir Ünal, AKP group deputy chair, said, “It is not appropriate to make political considerations over a tweet as neither the party nor the parliament has received a written document regarding this matter.”