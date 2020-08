Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will restart exhibitions and trade events in September as part of the coronavirus normalization process, which began in June.

In-person fairs in closed spaces will resume as of Sept. 1 under new health measures, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan wrote on Twitter.

All the necessary compliance measures such as hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing will be taken into account, she added.