Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

ANKARA
Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

Türkiye's exports totaled $178.1 billion during the first eight months of the year, up 4.3 percent on a yearly basis.

The country's imports rose 5.6 percent to $238.2 billion over the same period, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Sept. 3.

Türkiye's foreign trade gap was at $60 billion in the January-August period, increasing by 9.6 percent from the same period last year.

The export-import coverage ratio dropped to 74.8 percent, from 75.7 percent in the same period last year.

In August alone, the country's exports contracted by 0.9 percent to $21.8 billion, while imports dropped by 3.9 percent to $25.96 billion.

The foreign trade deficit narrowed by 16.7 percent to $4.16 billion in August, while the export-import coverage ratio was at 83.9 percent, up from 81.5 percent.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat highlighted the positive trends, noting the decline in imports after months of increases and the record-low deficit.

"This reflects our efforts to boost exports and control imports for a more balanced trade," he said in a statement.

Germany remained the top export destination in August with $1.81 billion, followed by the United States at $1.28 billion and Iraq at $1.11 billion.

The United Kingdom and Italy rounded out the top five with $1.08 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively.

The top 10 export markets accounted for about 46 percent of total exports.

On the import side, China led with $4.02 billion, ahead of Russia at $3.35 billion and Germany at $2.05 billion.

The United States and Italy followed with $1.35 billion and $1.32 billion.

The top 10 import sources made up 59 percent of total imports. By country groups, exports to the European Union (EU-27) totaled $8.84 billion, up 3.5 percent.

Shipments to Near and Middle Eastern countries reached $3.93 billion, up 3.0 percent, while other European countries received $3.40 billion, down 0.8 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿