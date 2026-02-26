Exports total $20.3 billion in January, down 4 percent: TÜİK

ISTANBUL
Turkish exports amounted to $20.31 billion in January, down 4 percent on a yearly basis, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 26.

The country's imports edged up 0.1 percent to $28.69 billion in January, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.38 billion, up 11.6 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $2.8 billion in January, the data showed.

In January, the ratios of the manufacturing industries' products sector, agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, and the mining and quarrying sector in total exports were 92.7 percent, 4.8 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The export/import coverage ratio was 70.8 percent in January, down from 73.8 percent a year ago.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3.3 percent and medium-high tech's share was at 40.2 percent in January.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.78 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.28 billion and the U.S. with $1.21 billion. Italy ranked fourth at $1 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $4.28 billion, followed by Russia with $3.02 billion and Germany with $1.87 billion.

Imports of consumer goods fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year to $3.76 billion, while imports of intermediate goods declined by 1 percent to $20.7 billion. Türkiye spent $4.7 billion on imported capital goods, marking a 9.7 percent increase compared to January 2025.

 

