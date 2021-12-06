Exports to be labeled ‘Made in Türkiye’

  • December 06 2021 10:11:02

Exports to be labeled ‘Made in Türkiye’

ANKARA
Exports to be labeled ‘Made in Türkiye’

Goods produced in Turkey will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” and local institutions will use “Türkiye” as the country’s name in all sorts of official correspondence and activities, according to a presidential decree.

“The word Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the bestway,” read the decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette.

“From now on, it is aimed to represent the thousands of years of experience of our state and nation in every field under the brand of ‘Türkiye,’”it added.

“In this context, within the scope of strengthening the ‘Türkiye’ brand, in all kinds of activities and correspondence, especially in official relations with other states and international institutions and organizations, necessary sensitivity will be shown on the use of the phrase ‘Türkiye’ instead of phrases such as ‘Turkey,’ ‘Turkei,’ ‘Turquie’ etc.”

In January 2000, the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) had announced that they would use labels “Made in Türkiye” instead of “Made in Turkey” on products shipped abroad. However, that was not an obligatory decision.

TİM also established a “branding council” to promote the new label.

Exports, Economy,

TURKEY Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB

Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB
MOST POPULAR

  1. Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

    Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

  2. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

  3. Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

    Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

  4. Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

    Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

  5. Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official

    Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official
Recommended
Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

Moody’s revises up GDP forecast
AmCham awards firms for improving Turkey-US ties

AmCham awards firms for improving Turkey-US ties
Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise
Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list
Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent

Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent
Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct

Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct
WORLD Pope calls neglect of migrants shipwreck on Lesbos visit

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Dec. 5 returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

ECONOMY Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

International credit rating agecny Moody’s has revised up its Turkey growth forecast for this year from 9.2 percent to 11 percent.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.