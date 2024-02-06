Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

ISTANBUL
Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.

Istanbul’s share in the country’s overall export revenues was 21.6 percent or $4.33 billion, down from $4.35 billion in January 2023. Istanbul-based companies shipped $378 million worth of goods to Germany, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $293 million and the U.S. at $233 million.

The northwestern industrial province of Kocaeli ranked second at $2.5 billion, corresponding to 12.5 percent of the country’s exports last month. Shipments from Kocaeli-based companies to foreign markets rose 5.7 percent year-on-year.

İzmir, the country’s third-largest city by population, came third at $1.85 billion or 9.2 percent in total export revenues. Exports by İzmir-based companies rose by 1.3 percent in January compared to the same month of 2023.

Bursa, another industrial province in the country’s northwest, saw its exports inch up 0.4 percent to $1.8 billion, making it the fourth-largest exporting city.

Exports from the southern province of Mersin, on the Mediterranean coast, leaped 31.2 percent to $891 million.

Exports from Gaziantep, one of the provinces affected most in the devastating earthquakes in February last year, increased nearly 4 percent to $743 million, according to the numbers from the ministry.

Adana, another southern province hit by the earthquakes, saw a 1.4 percent rise in exports to $334 million.

Türkiye’s exports exceeded $20 billion last month, marking a 3.6 percent increase from a year ago. The country’s foreign trade deficit shrank nearly 57 percent year-on-year to $6.17 billion.

The 12-month rolling exports amounted to $256.5 billion, while imports over the same period fell 4.1 percent to $354 billion. The 12-month rolling foreign trade deficit was 97.9 billion as of January.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

    Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

  2. Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

    Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

  3. UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

    UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

  4. AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

    AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

  5. Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

    Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence
Recommended
Indonesia economic growth slows in 2023

Indonesia economic growth slows in 2023
Chinese regulator promises to protect small investors

Chinese regulator promises to protect small investors
Foreign firms turning to Türkiye amid Red Sea troubles

Foreign firms turning to Türkiye amid Red Sea troubles
Central Bank takes new step to boost lira deposits

Central Bank takes new step to boost lira deposits
Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January

Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January
S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
WORLD UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿