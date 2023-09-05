Exports at $21.6 billion in August, rising slightly

Exports at $21.6 billion in August, rising slightly

ANKARA
Exports at $21.6 billion in August, rising slightly

Türkiye’s exports increased by 1.6 percent in August from a year ago to stand at $21.62 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

“Despite the earthquake disaster and the slowdown in the global economy, our exports maintain their durable course,” said Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, noting that it was the all-time-high August export volume.

In the period ahead, the ministry will continue “its efforts to expand the range and volume of our exports, strengthen our trade diplomacy and make our country a center of attraction for investments,” Bolat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In August, the country’s imports fell 6.3 percent year-on-year to $30.5 billion after rising 10.5 percent in July, according to the data from the ministry.

Consequently, Türkiye’s trade balance posted a deficit of $8.9 billion last month, shrinking 21.2 percent from August 2022.

The export/import coverage ratio was 70.9 percent in August. Excluding energy and gold imports the coverage ratio was unchanged at 91.3 percent, the ministry said.

The top three export markets were Germany at $1.8 billion, the U.S. at $1.32 billion and Iraq at $1 billion. Shipments to the European Union stood at $8.52 billion, while imports from the bloc were $8.54 billion.

Imports from China and Russia amounted to $3.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. Türkiye also purchased $2.6 billion worth of goods from Germany last month.

Intermediate goods imports of Türkiye plunged 15.6 percent to $21.8 billion but consumer goods imports soared 44.1 percent year-on-year to $4.1 billion. Capital goods imports exhibited an annual rise of 20 percent to $4.52 billion.

From January to August, exports amounted to $164.9 billion, marking a 0.4 percent increase from a year ago. Imports grew 3.5 percent to $247.3 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $82.4 billion, up 12.1 percent year-on-year.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye vows to be energy hub of Europe: Erdoğan

  2. European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

    European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

  3. Investigation launches into deadly traffic accident

    Investigation launches into deadly traffic accident

  4. Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

    Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

  5. UN nuclear agency 'regrets' lack of Iranian cooperation

    UN nuclear agency 'regrets' lack of Iranian cooperation
Recommended
Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving

Western firms still in Russia weigh pros and cons of leaving
Japan fishermen seek halt to Fukushima water release

Japan fishermen seek halt to Fukushima water release
Passenger car sales slow in August

Passenger car sales slow in August
US retailers voice alarm at rising theft

US retailers voice alarm at rising theft
Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link
KKM deposits decline, show data

KKM deposits decline, show data
WORLD Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

Russia's air defence systems destroyed three drones early Tuesday which were trying to reach Moscow, the Russian capital's mayor said.

ECONOMY Passenger car sales slow in August

Passenger car sales slow in August

The annual increase in passenger car sales slowed from 109 percent in July to 88 percent in August, the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) have shown.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.