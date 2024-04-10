Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

ANKARA

The government will take decisive steps regarding expenditure control in the public sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told ministers and senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), daily Hürriyet has reported.

According to the daily, following the March 31 local elections, Şimşek held a series of meetings with cabinet ministers and AKP officials, briefing them on the measures to be taken to reduce and keep expenditures under control in the public sector.

Ministries and municipalities will not receive additional allowances from the budget, Şimşek, reportedly, told officials.

Projects will receive allowance if more than 60 to 70 percent of them are completed, while agricultural production, irrigation and dam investments will be prioritized, the minister said, adding that the government will not cut support to the agriculture sector, according to the report.

As part of those actions, public institutions will not be allowed to buy new buildings, Şimşek told officials, noting that cost-saving measures will be implemented at public buildings. There will be stricter rules for buying or leasing vehicles, he added.

The public procurement law will be amended, and procurement procedures will be updated in line with international standards, the minister also said, according to the daily.