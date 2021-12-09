Ex-White House chief sues Capitol assault probe over subpoena

  • December 09 2021 09:29:00

Ex-White House chief sues Capitol assault probe over subpoena

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
Ex-White House chief sues Capitol assault probe over subpoena

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff filed suit on Dec. 8 against the congressional committee pursuing him for criminal contempt over his refusal to testify in their probe of the deadly U.S. Capitol assault.

Mark Meadows specifically names Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives who launched the investigation alongside all nine members of the panel preparing a report on the January 6 insurrection by thousands of Trump’s supporters.

The lawsuit, filed a day after the panel told Meadows it was taking action over his defiance of a subpoena to appear for a deposition on Wednesday, challenges the legality of the "unduly burdensome" summons and asks the Washington district court to strike it down.

Meadows, who initially failed to appear before the congressional panel last month, is seen as a key witness to Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the election by subverting the democratic process.

He initially snubbed a subpoena to testify before the committee but later reached an agreement on appearing in person - before reversing course again.

Reacting to his latest about-face, the panel wrote to Meadows late on Dec. 7 saying it had have "no choice" but to advance criminal contempt proceedings against him.

The letter, released by the committee on Dec. 8, added to the public record information from a trove of thousands of items of correspondence and other documents Meadows had already voluntarily turned over.

They included a November 6, 2020, text exchange with a member of Congress in which Meadows reportedly said "I love it" in a discussion about a plan to disenfranchise millions of voters in a bid to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Democratic Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice Chair Liz Cheney were unphased by Meadow’s lawsuit, saying the committee will meet next week to advance a report recommending that the House cite Meadows for contempt of Congress and refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.

If convicted, Meadows would face up to 12 months in prison, but more likely a fine.

"Mr. Meadows’s flawed lawsuit won’t succeed at slowing down the Select Committee’s investigation or stopping us from getting the information we’re seeking," Thompson and Cheney said in a joint statement.

Steve Bannon, another senior aide in the Trump administration and a long-time ally of the defeated former president, is due to be tried for contempt in July after defying his own subpoena.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters, many associated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist groups, stormed the Capitol eight months ago in an effort to overturn Biden’s election victory.

They had been egged on by Trump, whose fiery speech earlier that day falsely claiming election fraud was the culmination of months of baseless statements about a contest he lost fairly to Biden.

A comfortable majority of 57 senators - including seven from his own party - voted to convict Trump after he was impeached by the House for inciting the riot, although this fell short of the two-thirds majority required under Senate rules to unseat a president.

capitol riot,

WORLD Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

    Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

    Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

  4. Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

    Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

  5. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Recommended
Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike
UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting
Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant

Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant
Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France
Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions

Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions
WORLD Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Cem Özdemir, Germany’s new food and agriculture minister of Turkish origin, visited the presidential palace to receive his certificate of appointment on a bicycle, while other ministers arrived in black cars.
ECONOMY Getir starts operating in New York

Getir starts operating in New York

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced yesterday that it started serving customers in New York.
SPORTS Country’s first women’s football derby played to protest femicides

Country’s first women’s football derby played to protest femicides

The women’s football teams of Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have faced each other for the first time in history within the scope of the United Nations’ “Orange the World” campaign to protest femicides and violence against women in Istanbul late on Dec. 7.