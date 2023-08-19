Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK
Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, court documents showed, a measure that protects its U.S. assets while it efforts a restructuring deal.

Evergrande, once China's top property developer, was found in 2021 to be struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, as officials tightened scrutiny on the real estate sector.

Its liquidity crisis soon made it a symbol of the country's property sector woes.

China's property sector remains in turmoil, with major developers failing to complete housing projects, triggering protests and mortgage boycotts from homebuyers.

Fears of Evergrande's collapse in 2021 sent shudders through the world's number two economy.

In the latest filings in New York, Tianji Holding and Scenery Journey - of whom Evergrande is the ultimate holding company - also filed for Chapter 15 protection.

For months, Evergrande has been working on an offshore debt restructuring agreement, unveiling a proposal earlier this year.

It offered creditors a choice to swap their debt into new notes issued by the company and equities in two subsidiaries, Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Evergrande first defaulted on its bonds in 2021, fanning fears of a contagion.

The latest court documents referenced restructuring proceedings in Hong Kong.

In July, Evergrande reported a net loss of over $113 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Beijing has recently sought to bolster the sector by cutting mortgage rates, slashing red tape and offering more loans to developers.

files,

ARTS & LIFE Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

    Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

  2. Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

    Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

  3. Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen

    Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen

  4. Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

    Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

  5. Gökçen Fırat’s position crucial for alliance: NATO

    Gökçen Fırat’s position crucial for alliance: NATO
Recommended
Exporters confident $265 bln target within reach

Exporters confident $265 bln target within reach
Health tourism industry eyes larger share in global market

Health tourism industry eyes larger share in global market
Togg delivers more than 2,000 cars

Togg delivers more than 2,000 cars
Gulf states bet on green hydrogen

Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen
Bidens approval rating on economy stagnates

Biden's approval rating on economy stagnates
Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey
WORLD Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

The head of Maui's emergency management agency -- who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina -- resigned Thursday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024 have increased in August, the Central Bank’s regular survey has shown.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.