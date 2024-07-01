EV charging costs may increase up to 30 percent

ISTANBUL

The cost of charging electric vehicles is expected to rise by 25 to 30 percent after the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) hiked electricity prices by 38 percent effective July 1.

Since there is intense competition among EV charging station operators, companies are not expected to immediately pass the higher electricity cost on to consumers.

There are around 115,000 EVs on the country’s roads.

Operators of EV charging stations are likely to adjust prices within a month, hiking prices between 25 percent to 30 percent, according to people from the industry.

The cost of fully charging an EV with an 88.5 kWh battery with a 500-kilometer range will increase from 200 Turkish Liras to a little more than 274 liras if drivers charge their cars at home. If motorists charge their vehicles at workplaces, the cost will be around 490 liras.

An EV owner will have to spend on average between 833 liras and 1,470 liras per month on charging their vehicles.

There are around 8,000 public chargers with more than 18,000 connectors across the country, according to the data from EPDK.

Of those connectors, more than 6,000 are compatible with fast charging (DC), whereas around 12,000 are for slow charging (AC).

EPDK’s high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.

The number of charging points should rise to nearly 62,000 in 2025, according to the EPDK’s projections.