EV charging costs may increase up to 30 percent

EV charging costs may increase up to 30 percent

ISTANBUL
EV charging costs may increase up to 30 percent

The cost of charging electric vehicles is expected to rise by 25 to 30 percent after the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) hiked electricity prices by 38 percent effective July 1.

Since there is intense competition among EV charging station operators, companies are not expected to immediately pass the higher electricity cost on to consumers.

There are around 115,000 EVs on the country’s roads.

Operators of EV charging stations are likely to adjust prices within a month, hiking prices between 25 percent to 30 percent, according to people from the industry.

The cost of fully charging an EV with an 88.5 kWh battery with a 500-kilometer range will increase from 200 Turkish Liras to a little more than 274 liras if drivers charge their cars at home. If motorists charge their vehicles at workplaces, the cost will be around 490 liras.

An EV owner will have to spend on average between 833 liras and 1,470 liras per month on charging their vehicles.

There are around 8,000 public chargers with more than 18,000 connectors across the country, according to the data from EPDK.

Of those connectors, more than 6,000 are compatible with fast charging (DC), whereas around 12,000 are for slow charging (AC).

EPDK’s high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.

The number of charging points should rise to nearly 62,000 in 2025, according to the EPDK’s projections.

costs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  2. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  3. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  4. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

  5. Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

    Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Recommended
IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth
Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Argentine government closes state news agency Telam

Argentine government closes state news agency Telam
EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report

EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report
Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown

Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown
Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency

Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿