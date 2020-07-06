Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The euro area retail trade volume rose 17.8% in May on a monthly basis, according to the EU’s statistical authority on July 6.

The retail trade volume was also up 16.4% in the EU in May versus April, Eurostat noted.

In April, the volume saw a 12.1% drop in the eurozone and 11.4% fall in the EU, due to the pandemic's effects on the economy.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency- euro- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The volume of retail trade was up 38.4% for automotive fuels, 34.5% for non-food products, and 2.2% for food, drinks, and tobacco, in the euro area.

In the EU side, the volume of retail trade fell 31.9% for automotive fuels, 30.2% for non-food products, and 2.1% for food, drinks, and tobacco.

"It can be noted that the volume of retail trade in textiles, clothing and footwear rose by 147.0% in the euro area and by 130.7% in the EU," it said.

Retail trade via mail order and internet rose 7% in the eurozone and 4.7% in the EU in May versus April.

In the month, while all member countries saw rises in retail trade, it was unchanged in Bulgaria.

"The highest increases were registered in Luxembourg (+28.6%), France (+25.6%) and Austria (+23.3%)," Eurostat said.

Annual comparison

The annual figures of both eurozone and the EU also dropped in May.

"In May 2020 compared with May 2019, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index decreased by 5.1% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU," Eurostat said.

On a yearly basis, the volume of retail trade fell 27.4% for automotive fuels and 9% for non-food products in the eurozone, while it dropped 24.3% for automotive fuels and 6.9% for non-food products in the EU.

"The largest decreases were registered in Bulgaria (-20.4%), Luxembourg (-19.7%) and Spain (-17.9%). The highest increases were observed in Germany (+7.2%), Denmark (+6.6%) and Austria (+4.8%)," it added.



