Eurozone inflation falls to nearly two-year low

Eurozone inflation falls to nearly two-year low

BRUSSELS
Eurozone inflation falls to nearly two-year low

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone dropped to an almost two-year low in September, the EU's official statistics agency said on Sept. 29.

Consumer prices in the 20-nation single currency bloc rose by an annual rate of 4.3 percent, Eurostat data showed, the lowest since October 2021.

The figure beat a consensus forecast by analysts compiled by financial data firm FactSet which said inflation would slow to 4.5 percent in September.

Inflation has steadily fallen since it reached a peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022 following the devastating effects of Russia's war on Ukraine across Europe.

The figure, however, remains well above the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

The ECB has hiked rates repeatedly to tame red-hot inflation, but the pain is being felt across the eurozone economy.

Friday's data will raise hopes among investors that the ECB will pause its rate-hiking cycle, as the eurozone economy weakens and concerns mount about the burden on households and businesses as a result of higher borrowing costs.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, also slowed to 4.5 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August.

Core inflation is the key signal for the ECB.

Energy prices dipped further, falling by 4.7 percent in September on the back of a drop of 3.3 percent the previous month.

The rise in food and drink prices also slowed down, reaching 8.8 percent in September compared with 9.7 percent in August, according to Eurostat.

The Netherlands was the only country where consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent, according to Eurostat figures.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, performed better than previous months, with inflation slowing down to 4.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August, Eurostat data showed.

WORLD New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
LATEST NEWS

  1. New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

    New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

  2. Kosovo on edge after deadly clashes stir unease

    Kosovo on edge after deadly clashes stir unease

  3. US government hours from shutdown, funding chaos

    US government hours from shutdown, funding chaos

  4. Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

    Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

  5. 'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

    'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Recommended
Türkiye back in the game, says Goldman Sachs

Türkiye back in the game, says Goldman Sachs
Türkiye signs another natural gas export deal

Türkiye signs another natural gas export deal
Card payments rise 130 percent in August

Card payments rise 130 percent in August
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 23 percent in August

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 23 percent in August
UK economy grows more than expected

UK economy grows more than expected
Italy court condemns Uber Eats over 4,000 layoffs

Italy court condemns Uber Eats over 4,000 layoffs
Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August

Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August
WORLD New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in America's financial capital.
ECONOMY Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August

Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 39 percent in January-August from a year ago, totaling 350.6 billion Turkish Liras ($12.8 billion), according to the data of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.