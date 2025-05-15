Eurovision reveals first qualifiers

BASEL

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest kicked off on May 13 with a semi-final filled with pyrotechnics, color and a dramatic sweep of music.

Fifteen acts from across the continent battled on the state-of-the-art stage in Basel for 10 places in the Eurovision final to be held on May 17.

After performing action-packed, three-minute set-pieces, their fate was decided not by the 6,500 Eurovision fans packing the St. Jakobshalle arena, but by millions of television viewers.

Comedy trio KAJ, who are from Finland but represent Sweden, are the bookmakers' hot favorites to win Eurovision this year with their "Bara Bada Bastu" song about the joys of having a sauna.

"The Eurovision crowd gave us all their love and support and we could hear them singing along. It was absolutely everything you could dream of," the group's Kevin Holmstrom said after they made it through to the final.

Also through is Estonia's Tommy Cash. He too brought a light touch with his wobbly-legged dancing in "Espresso Macchiato," an Italian-accented homage to coffee.

"It felt like it was an action movie. At one point you kind of became one with the stage," Cash said.

There was an upset when Belgium's Red Sebastian, who had risen to third-favorite with several bookmakers, was eliminated on his 26th birthday.

"We were robbed," shocked fan Ruben Verdonck said, with the Belgian flag draped around his shoulders. "I don't understand it," he told AFP.

Eurovision revels in kitsch and a Swiss opening blast of alphorns and yodeling, accompanied by dancers in traditional costumes, got the party started.

Dressed in sparkling silver costumes and dazzling sunglasses, Icelandic duo Vaeb — brothers Matthias and Halfdan Matthiasson — were the first contestants on stage with their rowing-inspired song "Roa."

Next came Poland's Justyna Steczkowska, 52, who took part in Eurovision 1995, the longest-ever time between two appearances, with an energetic, gothic performance.

Lilting through languages including French, Albanian and Ukrainian, the show swung from upbeat to comic to tear-jerking.

Slovenia's Klemen was joined on stage by his wife for the self-penned ballad "How Much Time Do We Have Left" — written about the bombshell of her cancer diagnosis.

Besides Sweden, Estonia and the Netherlands, who are considered among the front-runners, acts from Albania, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Ukraine, Iceland and Portugal made it to Saturday's showdown.

There was heartache for Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Slovenia and last year's runners-up Croatia, who were eliminated alongside Belgium's Red Sebastian.

The spectacular stage in Basel is different for the 69th edition of Eurovision, stretching deep into the arena, with fans on three sides.

Pyrotechnic blasts, 4,500 pulsing lights and lasers, and ever-changing giant screens set the mood for each song.

Following the second semi tonight, 26 countries will take part in Saturday's glitzy final in front of a television audience of 160-200 million.

Though 10 go through from each semi, the scores are only revealed after Saturday's final, maintaining the drama by making it hard for acts and fans alike to gauge momentum.

Celine on screen



Switzerland last hosted Eurovision in 1989, after Canada's Celine Dion won the contest the year before, competing for Switzerland. That win helped turn Dion into a megastar.

Organizers are tight-lipped as to whether Dion, now in fragile health, might spring a surprise star turn.

"I'd love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now," she said, in a video message screened at the semi-final.

"Music unites us, not only tonight, not only in this wonderful moment. It is our strength, our support, and our accompaniment in times of need."