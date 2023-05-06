Eurovision fashion: Some of the contest's most iconic looks

Eurovision fashion: Some of the contest's most iconic looks

LONDON
Eurovision fashion: Some of the contests most iconic looks

Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems — but also some eye-catching fashion.

One of the most memorable competitors in Eurovision history was heavy metal band Lordi, who donned monster prosthetics and won for Finland in 2006 with “Hard Rock Hallelujah.”

“It was a blessed victory on so many levels,” said lead singer Mr. Lordi (aka Tomi Petteri Putaansuu), “and of course it was the first time that some really pretty people won.”

In some cases, the fashion outshines the song: Glam metal outfit Wig Wam, Norway’s entry in 2005, only finished in ninth place, but the band’s lead singer drew much attention in an extremely figure-hugging star spangled jumpsuit.

Familiar faces and outlandish looks don't necessarily hold sway with judges. Twin duo Jedward — John and Edward Grimes — represented Ireland in 2011 and the following year. In 2012, they finished sixth at the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, wearing matching robot outfits with shoulder pads and boots, with their signature huge quiff hairdos.

Some other notable looks from recent years:

— Krista Siegfrids from Finland performed “Marry Me” in 2013, wore a tulle wedding dress with a strapless bodice, a train and electric-pink platform heels. Her performance also made history, with the first ever lesbian kiss at the contest.

— Austrian singer and drag queen Conchita Wurst won the competition in 2014 with “Rise Like a Phoenix,” sporting a figure-hugging golden gown, complete with perfectly groomed facial hair.

— Italian band Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, wore custom red leather outfits with silver studs designed by Etro — but couldn’t wait to remove them at a press conference afterward.

The 2023 Eurovision final will be held in Liverpool — the U.K. stepped in to host on behalf of last year's winner, Ukraine — on May 13.

Eurovision Song Contest, Maneskin,

WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

    Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

  2. Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

    Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

  3. Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

    Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

  4. Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

    Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

  5. Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

    Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953
Recommended
Very happy Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial

'Very happy' Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Carrie Fishers Walk of Fame star provokes family wars

Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame star provokes family wars
Istanbul Modern opens new museum building

Istanbul Modern opens new museum building
Remarkable Alzheimers drug reduces cognitive decline

'Remarkable' Alzheimer's drug reduces cognitive decline
Pompeii chariot stars in Rome exhibit probing ancient roots

Pompeii chariot stars in Rome exhibit probing ancient roots
WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executed on Saturday Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for "terrorism", the judiciary said, in the Islamic republic's latest use of the death penalty against dual nationals.
ECONOMY Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

A government decision to offer free natural gas for one month and a discount for a year will help consumers to save 40 billion Turkish Liras (around $2.1 billion) in gas costs, according to Mustafa Yılmaz, head of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.