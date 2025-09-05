Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

BRUSSELS
Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has confirmed an ongoing investigation into the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), a planned subsea power cable linking Greece and Greek Cyprus amid a series of disagreement between the two states.

"The EPPO can confirm that it has an ongoing investigation. No further details can be made public at this time, in order not to endanger the outcome of the investigation," Press Officer Paula Telo Alves said.

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said Athens has not yet been contacted by EPPO regarding the probe and will seek more information from Greek Cypriot Administration.

Marinakis added that Greek Cyprus has not shared studies suggesting the project is economically unviable, stressing that Greece remains committed to its completion.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters that the European Public Prosecutor's Office opened an inquiry for "possible criminal offences.”

The 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) project is co-financed with 657 million euros from European funds. Greece's grid operator ADMIE has spent around 300 million euros ($349 million) on the project so far, with costs yet to be recovered.

A key dispute between the two countries concerns Greek Cyprus’ expected annual contribution of 25 million euros ($29 million) over 2025-2030 to cover ADMIE expenses.

Med, EU,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

Syria launches development fund for reconstruction
US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report
Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist
Wildfires producing witches brew of air pollution: UN

Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿