Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

BRUSSELS

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has confirmed an ongoing investigation into the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), a planned subsea power cable linking Greece and Greek Cyprus amid a series of disagreement between the two states.

"The EPPO can confirm that it has an ongoing investigation. No further details can be made public at this time, in order not to endanger the outcome of the investigation," Press Officer Paula Telo Alves said.

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said Athens has not yet been contacted by EPPO regarding the probe and will seek more information from Greek Cypriot Administration.

Marinakis added that Greek Cyprus has not shared studies suggesting the project is economically unviable, stressing that Greece remains committed to its completion.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters that the European Public Prosecutor's Office opened an inquiry for "possible criminal offences.”

The 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) project is co-financed with 657 million euros from European funds. Greece's grid operator ADMIE has spent around 300 million euros ($349 million) on the project so far, with costs yet to be recovered.

A key dispute between the two countries concerns Greek Cyprus’ expected annual contribution of 25 million euros ($29 million) over 2025-2030 to cover ADMIE expenses.