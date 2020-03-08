EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes' Larkin named MVP for sixth time

  • March 08 2020 11:21:55

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Anadolu Efes superstar Shane Larkin earned the most valuable player (MVP) honor for the sixth time this season in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on March 7.

"Shane Larkin re-wrote history books on Friday night while powering Anadolu Efes Istanbul to a 91-79 home win over Olympiacos Piraeus and earning, in the process, another MVP of the Round honor," EuroLeague said on March 7.

EuroLeague picked Larkin most valuable player in Round 28 with 40 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, accumulating a performance index rating of 44, the highest of all players in Round 28 over Olympiakos.

"Larkin scored 40 points, becoming the first player this century with two 40-point games to his name," EuroLeague said.

Larkin led all scorers this round with 40 points. Larkin is also the EuroLeague top scorer for the season with an average of 22.2 points.

Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos Piraeus from Greece 91-79 on March 6 to secure a lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The Turkish giants improved to 24-4 and sit atop of the standings, having already qualified for the playoffs.

 

