Eurasian Bridge-Command Post holds exercise in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Eurasian Bridge-Command Post Exercise CPX was conducted by Turkey’s 66th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command in northwestern Tekirdag province, the Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 19.

"The Eurasian Bridge-Command Post Exercise #CPX conducted by the 66th Mech. Inf. Bde. Cmd as part of NATO’s VJTF Brigade Headquarters Certification Inspection was completed with the participation of 392 personnel from 23 allied nations,” the ministry posted on Twitter.

The images of the exercise were shared from the National Defense Ministry's social media accounts.