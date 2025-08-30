EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel

BRUSSELS

Denmarks Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen (L) and the European Union's High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas (R) attend an informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting at Forum Copenhagen, in Copenhagen on August 30, 2025.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday she was "not optimistic" the bloc would take action against Israel over the war in Gaza due to splits between member states.

Foreign ministers meeting in Denmark will discuss a proposal to suspend EU funding to Israeli start-ups as initial punishment for the situation in Gaza.

But the bloc has so far failed to garner the majority needed to take that step -- let alone move ahead with more forceful measures against Israel.

"I'm not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions," Kallas told journalists at the start of the Denmark meeting.

"It sends a signal that we are divided."

Splits within the European Union between countries backing Israel and those favouring the Palestinians have seen the 27-nation bloc often left hamstrung in the face of the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A string of EU countries are pushing for more far-reaching punishment for Israel, but have been frustrated.

Denmark's foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, insisted the bloc "must change words into action".

He said Copenhagen backed suspending trade cooperation with Israel, sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers, and banning imports from illegal settlements.

Israel is facing pressure at home and abroad to end its offensive in Gaza, where the vast majority of the population has been displaced at least once and the United Nations has declared a famine.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,025 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the U.N. considers reliable.