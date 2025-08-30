EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel

EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel

BRUSSELS
EU top diplomat not optimistic on sanctioning Israel

Denmarks Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen (L) and the European Union's High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas (R) attend an informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting at Forum Copenhagen, in Copenhagen on August 30, 2025.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday she was "not optimistic" the bloc would take action against Israel over the war in Gaza due to splits between member states.

Foreign ministers meeting in Denmark will discuss a proposal to suspend EU funding to Israeli start-ups as initial punishment for the situation in Gaza.

But the bloc has so far failed to garner the majority needed to take that step -- let alone move ahead with more forceful measures against Israel.

"I'm not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions," Kallas told journalists at the start of the Denmark meeting.

"It sends a signal that we are divided."

Splits within the European Union between countries backing Israel and those favouring the Palestinians have seen the 27-nation bloc often left hamstrung in the face of the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A string of EU countries are pushing for more far-reaching punishment for Israel, but have been frustrated.

Denmark's foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, insisted the bloc "must change words into action".

He said Copenhagen backed suspending trade cooperation with Israel, sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers, and banning imports from illegal settlements.

Israel is facing pressure at home and abroad to end its offensive in Gaza, where the vast majority of the population has been displaced at least once and the United Nations has declared a famine.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,025 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the U.N. considers reliable.

Sanctions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

    Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

  2. Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

    Experts blame illegal floors in 2019 building collapse

  3. CHP leader says open to 'path of democracy' with Bahçeli

    CHP leader says open to 'path of democracy' with Bahçeli

  4. Turkish railways power up with solar energy

    Turkish railways power up with solar energy

  5. UN chief’s personal envoy on Cyprus to visit island next week

    UN chief’s personal envoy on Cyprus to visit island next week
Recommended
Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history
Indonesia leader says some protests leaning towards treason, terrorism

Indonesia leader says some protests 'leaning towards treason, terrorism'
Major aid flotilla set to sail for Gaza to ‘break illegal siege’

Major aid flotilla set to sail for Gaza to ‘break illegal siege’
Wife of wanted Australian man urges him to surrender

Wife of wanted Australian man urges him to surrender
Chicago mayor defies Trumps immigration crackdown plan for the city

Chicago mayor defies Trump's immigration crackdown plan for the city
French FM expresses solidarity on Greenland trip

French FM expresses 'solidarity' on Greenland trip
Leaders in China for summit hosted by Xi

Leaders in China for summit hosted by Xi
WORLD Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is dealing with the biggest flood in its history, a senior official said Sunday, as water levels of rivers rise to all-time highs.

ECONOMY 5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct 16, 2025, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿