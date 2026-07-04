EU official says reforms key to Türkiye’s resilience

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s economic reform agenda and disinflation process are important for the resilience of the Turkish economy, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said.

Speaking at a press roundtable in Istanbul hosted by the Turkish Industry and Business Association, TÜSİAD, Dombrovskis said talks focused on the economic outlook, geopolitical turbulence and ways to strengthen competitiveness.

“Looking at the economic situation and current geopolitical turbulence we are experiencing, we discussed policy responses to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of our respective economies,” he said.

“In this regard, the Turkish government’s economic reform agenda and disinflation process are certainly important for the resilience of the Turkish economy,” he added.

Dombrovskis said the EU’s competitiveness agenda, including simplification and reducing administrative burdens, was also discussed.

He said the two sides reviewed ways to deepen economic cooperation and welcomed Türkiye’s application to join the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA.

“The Customs Union is forming the basis for our economic engagement,” he said.

On the modernization of the Customs Union, Dombrovskis said the European Commission needed a mandate from EU member states to begin negotiations, which requires unanimity.

“That is not the case at the current stage,” he said, adding that the commission had requested such a mandate.

He said current work was focused on a more limited and targeted technical update rather than broad-based modernization.

Dombrovskis also said Turkish goods’ access to industrial accelerator activities, public support and public procurement had been discussed, stressing the importance of reciprocity.

Referring to Türkiye’s public procurement steps, he said Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek had submitted draft legislation to parliament to ensure reciprocal access.

“They are on track,” he said.

The EU remains Türkiye’s largest goods import and export partner. Bilateral goods trade reached more than 217.6 billion euros in 2025, according to European Commission data.

Türkiye was also the EU’s fifth-largest goods trade partner in 2025, accounting for 4.2 percent of the bloc’s total goods trade with the world.