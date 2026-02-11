EU must 'tear down barriers' to become 'global giant': von der Leyen

The EU must "tear down" the economic barriers that prevent it from becoming a truly global giant, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, ahead of leaders' talks on making the 27-nation bloc more competitive.
"Our companies need capital right now. So let's get it done this year," the commission president told EU lawmakers as she outlined key steps to bridging the gap with China and the United States.
"We have to make progress one way or the other to tear down the barriers that prevent us from being a true global giant," she said, calling the current system "fragmentation on steroids."
The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.
Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).