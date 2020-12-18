EU leaders in quarantine after Macron tests positive for COVID-19

  • December 18 2020 09:23:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Several heads of state and leaders met French President Emmanuel Macron in the last 10 days leading up to his positive COVID-19 test results announced on Dec. 17.

Macron on Wednesday met Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Elysee Palace. Costa’s office announced Dec. 17 that he entered quarantine as a precaution and will continue working remotely.

In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex and head of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand were also quarantined after being in close contact with the president on Dec. 16.

Macron on Monday attended a convention celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris with leaders, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria.

Michel entered quarantine, his spokesperson Barend Leyts announced on Twitter: “The @eucopresident was informed by the French authorities that he is not considered to be a close contact. He is tested regularly and tested negative on Tuesday. However, as a matter of precaution, the president will go into self-isolation.”

Sanchez is also in quarantine due to his recent contact with Macron.

Spanish media reported that as soon as Macron’s positive result was announced on Dec. 17, Sanchez told the king that he would not attend any official events and would quarantine himself for a week.

Sanchez was set to attend an event with King Felipe VI at mid-day Dec. 17, but will no longer make an appearance.

He appears to be symptom-free for now and will take a PCR test, according to the Spanish health protocol.

On Dec.10-11, Macron also attended the EU leaders’ summit with leaders from the member states. But leaders who attended the meeting did not announce a quarantine.

Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Dec. 17 morning.

The Elysee Palace announced the development in a statement, saying the president took a rapid PCR test, with the results coming out positive. He took the test after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force, applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.

