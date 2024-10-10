EU discusses deportation hubs to stem migration

EU discusses deportation hubs to stem migration

LUXEMBOURG
EU discusses deportation hubs to stem migration

EU countries on Thursday discussed "innovative" ways to increase deportations of irregular migrants and rejected asylum seekers, including controversial plans to set up dedicated return centers outside the bloc.

Far-right gains in several European countries have helped put migration issues atop the agenda as home affairs ministers from the bloc's 27 states meet in Luxembourg ahead of a gathering of EU leaders later this month.

Brussels said that ministers would consider whether the bloc should explore the "feasibility of innovative solutions in the field of returns, notably the return hub concept."

"We must not rule out any solution a priori," France's new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said as he arrived for the meeting.

The talks come only a few months after the European Union adopted a sweeping reform of its asylum policies.

The long-negotiated package, which will come into force in June 2026, hardens border procedures and requires countries to take in asylum seekers from "frontline" states or provide money and resources.

But more than half of the EU's member countries have said it does not go far enough.

In May, 15 of them urged the European Commission to "think outside the box," calling for the creation of centers outside the EU, where rejected asylum seekers could be sent pending deportation.

There are no detailed plans of how return hubs could work in practice.

A diplomatic source said one potential option entailed asking EU membership candidates to host such centres.

But sending migrants to third countries is fraught with ethical and legal questions, something that might stop the idea from ever becoming reality.

Last year, less than 20 percent of the almost 500,000 people who were ordered to leave the bloc were effectively returned to their country of origin.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police
Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania ready

Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania 'ready'
Gaza situation like Japan 80 years ago: Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo

Gaza situation 'like Japan 80 years ago': Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends

Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends
Obama blasts crazy Trump in first rally for Harris

Obama blasts 'crazy' Trump in first rally for Harris
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿