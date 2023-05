EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'

KIEV

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to mark the Europe Day celebration of peace and unity, as Ukraine delivered a symbolic retort to Moscow's Victory Day parade.

The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelensky and work on Ukraine's quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.