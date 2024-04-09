EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports

BRUSSELS
EU states and the European Parliament have agreed tougher restrictions on some Ukraine farm imports, European Union presidency holder Belgium said.

The accord extends the duty-free access the bloc has given to Ukrainian agricultural goods since Russia's 2022 invasion, but sets caps for poultry, eggs, sugar, maize, groats and honey to average volumes seen between mid-2021 and end-2023.

No cap was applied to wheat, which countries such as France and Poland had initially argued for.

Lawmakers are eyeing June elections that will usher in a new parliament. Many, especially conservatives and on the far-right, are keen to show European farmers that they are in their corner.

The preliminary agreement still has to be formalised. 

Diplomats had previously said the caps would trim around 240 million euros ($260 million) from the amount Ukrainian farm products earn in the EU, compared with 2023.

Ukraine says it supplies only around one percent of the EU's eggs and two percent of its poultry while making up for a deficit of sugar on the EU market.

The European Union has sought to maintain solidarity with Ukraine while listening to European farmers who have been protesting low incomes partly blamed on Ukrainian goods they say are undercutting their markets.

The extension of duty-free imports of Ukrainian agricultural products is to kick in before the current exemption period runs out on June 5.

The farmers' union grouping COPA-COGECA and five farming federations said in a statement that the deal did not go far enough.

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
