EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

BRUSSELS
EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

EU leaders on Oct. 21 reached agreement on a “roadmap” aimed at putting in place measures within weeks to shield European consumers from soaring energy prices.

The accord came after 11 hours of wrangling over broad proposals to lower energy bills as gas prices pushed skywards by the war in Ukraine.

The bloc’s 27 member states have been squabbling for months over which joint initiatives to adopt, riven by the fact that energy mixes in the countries vary greatly.

While the announcement of the summit text made a public show of unity, it was clear that the coming negotiations would remain difficult. One step in that would come next week with a meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.

The summit agreement set out a “solid roadmap to keep on working on the topic of energy prices”, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a media conference.

The published text calls on the European Commission and EU countries in coming weeks to find ways to shield consumers from the high prices “while preserving Europe’s global competitiveness... and the integrity of the Single Market”.

At least 15 EU countries - more than half the bloc - are pushing for an ambitious cap on prices and are increasingly unsettled by strikes and protests over the cost of living spreading across France, Belgium and other member states.     

But the price-cap idea has met resistance from Germany, the EU’s biggest economy, fearing that gas supplies could end up shifting to more lucrative markets in Asia.     

Several smaller economies are also furious that the German government will not back a gas cap and for going it alone in helping its citizens pay for high prices with a 200-billion-euro ($196-billion) spending bonanza.

In the end, the agreed text said a “cost and benefit analysis” of a price cap for electricity generation should be carried out, and that the impact beyond Europe would be assessed.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had gone into the summit saying Germany was isolating itself, expressed satisfaction with the result.“The next two or three weeks will allow the commission to come up with these mechanisms” to be implemented.

He said it sent a “very clear signal to the markets of our determination and our unity”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “good progress” had been made.

“We wanted, together, to limit fluctuations that could be caused by speculation.”    

There was no hiding, however, a general Franco-German discord that is simmering. That became more evident on Wednesday when the two countries delayed a regular meeting between cabinet ministers.

But France’s Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire sought to downplay fears of a rift at the heart of Europe, telling the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that “no one can split up the Franco-German couple”.

How he said there was a need for a “strategic redefinition” of bilateral relations to create “a new alliance”.

In another sign the two were not in concert, France did not consult Germany before agreeing with Spain and Portugal to scrap a planned gas pipeline that Berlin has been pushing for years.

WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

  2. Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

    Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

  3. MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

    MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

  4. Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

    Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

  5. Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

    Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya
Recommended
Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance

Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 
Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October
BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US
Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report
Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent

Aselsan’s 9-month profit up 83 percent
Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion

Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion
WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Oct. 21, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October

The consumer confidence index increased by 5.3 percent, rising from 72.4 in September to 76.2 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship for the second successive time, the Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced.