Ethiopia's mega dam on the Nile 'now complete'

Ethiopia's mega dam on the Nile 'now complete'

ADDIS ABABA
Ethiopias mega dam on the Nile now complete

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday said a multi-billion-dollar mega-dam on the Blue Nile that has long worried neighboring countries is complete and will be officially inaugurated in September.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), launched in 2011 with a $4-billion budget, is considered Africa's largest hydroelectric project, stretching 1.8 kilometers wide and 145 meters high.

Speaking in parliament, Abiy said Gerd "is now complete, and we are preparing for its official inauguration."

Addis Ababa has deemed the dam vital for its electrification program but it has long been a source of tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan who worry it will affect their water supply.

"To our neighbors downstream [Egypt and Sudan] our message is clear: The Renaissance Dam is not a threat, but a shared opportunity," he added.

"The energy and development it will generate stand to uplift not just Ethiopia," Abiy said.

Ethiopia first began generating electricity at the project, located in the northwest of the country around 30 km from the border with Sudan, in February 2022.

At full capacity the huge dam can hold as much as 74 billion cubic meters of water and could generate more than 5,000 megawatts of power.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

    Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

  2. Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

    Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

  3. Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

    Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

  4. Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

    Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

  5. Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

    Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Recommended
Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin
Iran nuclear program degraded by up to two years: US

Iran nuclear program degraded by up to two years: US
Syrias talk of peace deal with Israel premature

Syria's talk of peace deal with Israel 'premature'
Haitis gangs in near-total control of capital: UN

Haiti's gangs in near-total control of capital: UN
WORLD Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognise its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
ECONOMY UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿