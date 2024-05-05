Eşarj reaches 1 million recharges: Company

Eşarj reaches 1 million recharges: Company

ISTANBUL
Leading the sector with 500,000 recharges last year, Eşarj has reached 1 million total recharges with the increase in electric vehicle usage, the company has said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, Eşarj, a subsidiary of Enerjisa Enerji, the first EV charging station provider in Türkiye, exceeded 1,000 charging stations nationwide, including 850 DC fast charging stations.

“Reaching 1 million recharges is an important milestone for us as well as proof that our country has turned its route towards E-mobility,” commented Murat Pınar, CEO at Enerjisa Enerji and chair at Eşarj.

“We will rapidly increase our station numbers in 2024 as well with our new investments and we will continue to work in order to raise customer experience,” he said.

As electric vehicle models of global automotive brands and domestic automobile Togg become increasingly popular, the need for electric vehicle charging stations also increases, the company said in the statement.

According to the projections of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the number of EVs, which is presently around 100,000, will reach 361,000 in 2025.

Thus, in line with the expected rise in EVs on the roads, charging socket numbers should also increase to 61,000.

Eşarj said its investments over the past 3 years had exceeded 500 million Turkish Liras ($15.5 million).

In the first four months of 2024, a total of 23,102 EVs were sold on the local market, marking a 205 percent increase compared with the same period of last year.

