Erzurum waterfall roars to life as snowmelt swells flow

ERZURUM

Tortum Waterfall in the eastern city of Erzurum's Uzundere district is experiencing its peak flow this spring, thanks to the seasonal snowmelt from the surrounding mountains.

The waterfall, the largest in Türkiye and the third tallest in Europe, is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers, offering a spectacular display of cascading water against a backdrop of lush greenery.

The lake feeding it has risen significantly due to the melting snow and recent rainfall, increasing the volume of water flowing. This seasonal surge transforms the waterfall into a natural spectacle, attracting both local and international visitors.

The surrounding area is also benefiting from the influx, with increased activity in local businesses and accommodations.

Visitors are encouraged to respect the natural environment by avoiding littering and adhering to designated trails to protect the local flora and fauna.

The waterfall plunges 48 meters (157 feet) over a limestone escarpment roughly 22 meters wide.

Formed after a prehistoric landslide blocked a river valley, the resultant lake channels surplus waters through tunnels and out over the falls, which now flow with exceptional force through May and June.

During the rest of the year, the falls often run nearly dry as the hydroelectric plant diverts most of the lake’s water for power generation.