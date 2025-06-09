Erzurum waterfall roars to life as snowmelt swells flow

Erzurum waterfall roars to life as snowmelt swells flow

ERZURUM
Erzurum waterfall roars to life as snowmelt swells flow

Tortum Waterfall in the eastern city of Erzurum's Uzundere district is experiencing its peak flow this spring, thanks to the seasonal snowmelt from the surrounding mountains.

The waterfall, the largest in Türkiye and the third tallest in Europe, is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers, offering a spectacular display of cascading water against a backdrop of lush greenery.

The lake feeding it has risen significantly due to the melting snow and recent rainfall, increasing the volume of water flowing. This seasonal surge transforms the waterfall into a natural spectacle, attracting both local and international visitors.

The surrounding area is also benefiting from the influx, with increased activity in local businesses and accommodations.

Visitors are encouraged to respect the natural environment by avoiding littering and adhering to designated trails to protect the local flora and fauna.

The waterfall plunges 48 meters (157 feet) over a limestone escarpment roughly 22 meters wide.

Formed after a prehistoric landslide blocked a river valley, the resultant lake channels surplus waters through tunnels and out over the falls, which now flow with exceptional force through May and June.

During the rest of the year, the falls often run nearly dry as the hydroelectric plant diverts most of the lake’s water for power generation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

    Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

  2. BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

    BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

  3. Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

    Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

  4. Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

    Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

  5. Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

    Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Recommended
BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

BioNTech founders receive German National Prize
Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in

Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in
Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media

Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media
Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study

Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study
Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute
Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy

Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy
Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
WORLD Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, jointly with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the U.K., issued sanctions and other measures on Tuesday against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

ECONOMY Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

The impact of the agricultural frost that hit several provinces in April is likely to last for three years and affect 1 million workers, according to a preliminary report by a parliamentary commission.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿