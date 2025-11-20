Erdoğan says Russia, Ukraine should be constructive for peace

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Russia and Ukraine to be more constructive and act pragmatically toward ending nearly four years of war, repeating Ankara’s readiness to facilitate in the resumption of negotiations.

Erdoğan hosted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the presidential complex in Ankara late on Nov. 19 amid efforts to revive stalled peace talks and intensified Russian attacks. This was Zelensky’s third visit to Türkiye in 2025.

“During today's talks, we discussed the need to continue the Istanbul Process with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach. We stated that we believe the Istanbul talks constitute an important milestone in efforts toward a diplomatic solution at a time when the devastating impacts of the war are deepening for both sides,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye was the first and only country that could bring Russian and Ukrainian sides to direct talks since the war started in 2023. Dubbed the Istanbul Process, it generated prisoner exchanges as well as some other humanitarian resolutions. Türkiye also brokered the grain initiative in mid-2022 to allow both warring sides to export grain and other agricultural products to the world.

Citing the disruptive impacts of the war, Erdoğan underlined that the increasing attacks on energy infrastructure and the loss of lives cause irreparable devastation to both sides.

“We believe it would be beneficial for the Istanbul Process, with a more comprehensive framework, to be resumed in a way that can address the now-acute problems. We expect all our partners, who wish to see the bloodshed in the region come to an end, to display a constructive approach toward the Istanbul Process,” the president stressed.

He also informed that he has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, saying, “We always stand ready to discuss proposals with Russia that will accelerate the ceasefire and pave the way for a fair and lasting peace. In this context, we also value the involvement of our ally, the United States, in the process.”

For his part, Zelensky thanked Türkiye for its unwavering support to Ukraine since the war begun.

“We, as Ukraine, value very much the trust between our states. Particularly the support Türkiye has been lending to Ukraine is of significant importance to us,” he stated.

“The war must end and there is no alternative to peace,” Zelensky said.

“We trust in the strength of the Turkish diplomacy and that it can be understood in Moscow. It is also important that Türkiye actively takes part in the Coalition of the Willing, especially in its maritime military component,” the president stated.

He also underlined that the security in the Black Sea cannot be formulated without Türkiye.

Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Erdoğan will attend the G20 summit to be held in South Africa on Nov. 22 and 23, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has announced.

Erdoğan will go to Johannesburg to represent Türkiye at the 20th leaders summit of the G20, according to the statement.

The group will hold its first summit in Africa under the motto of “solidarity, equality and sustainability.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with the participant countries and financial institutions, as well as the host country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, read the statement. He will also address the G20 sessions on various topics.

The G20 leaders will take part in three sessions to discuss global challenges and priorities, primarily sustainable economic growth, development and financing. U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the summit due to poor ties with South Africa.