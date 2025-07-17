Erdoğan vows deeper ties with South Korea

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his hope for further strengthening Türkiye-South Korea ties in various fields, including nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, during a phone call with South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan spoke on the phone with the South Korean president on July 17 and congratulated him on his election as the head of the nation.

The top issues the two leaders discussed were the Türkiye-South Korea bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Expressing his hope to take joint steps to further bolster the strategic partnership between Türkiye and South Korea in this new term, Erdoğan also underscored the potential for cooperation in several fields, including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, green energy and the defense industry.

Erdoğan invited his counterpart to visit Türkiye. A liberal politician, Lee Jae-myung, was elected as the new president in snap polls in early June. He won 49.42 percent of nearly 35 million votes cast, while his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo had taken 41.15 percent, according to national election commission data.

Ties between Türkiye and South Korea were upgraded to the strategic partnership level in 2012 and continue to develop steadily since then. Türkiye’s participation in the Korean War in 1949 created a special bond between the two nations.