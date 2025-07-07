Erdoğan to meet DEM Party delegation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Monday.

Erdoğan is scheduled to hold talks with the delegation at 3 pm local time. The delegation will include senior party figures and MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar.

The meeting comes just days before a planned PKK ceremony in northern Iraq, expected between July 10 and 12, to begin the destruction of its weapons.

"We will discuss the steps taken so far to reach the goal of a terror-free Türkiye with the DEM [Party] delegation and what will happen next," Erdoğan told reporters on his way back from a summit in Azerbaijan in June 5.



The DEM Party has played a key role in facilitating communication between Ankara and Öcalan. The party plans to hold meetings with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

The initiative follows a series of renewed contacts with Öcalan after Bahçeli publicly urged the PKK leader to renounce terrorism in parliament, an appeal later endorsed by Erdoğan.

In May, PKK announced a ceasefire in line with calls from Öcalan.

In a statement, the DEM Party announced that the disarmament event would be accessible to journalists invited by the party.

Other media representatives are expected to cover the process independently. The party assured that it would handle accreditation to ensure smooth participation.

DEM delegation visits Öcalan

A DEM Party delegation visited Öcalan once again on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on July 6.

The delegation included Buldan and Sancar, with lawyer Özgür Faik Erol accompanying.