Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will chair a critical security meeting in Istanbul on Saturday, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.



"By the decision of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a security meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 14:30 (1130GMT) at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.



The meeting came after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq.



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Chief of Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and the head of the National Intelligence Agency Ibrahim Kalın will attend the meeting, which will take place at 14:30 local time (11:30 a.m. GMT) at the Dolmabahçe Office in Beşiktaş.