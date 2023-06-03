Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was sworn in on June 3 as head of state after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule for another five years.

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation ... to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state ... and to fulfill my duty impartially," Erdoğan said.

The inauguration in parliament was scheduled to followed by a ceremony at the Presidential Complex would be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Erdoğan took the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Devlet Bahçeli.

After the ceremony, Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir.

Erdoğan won 52.18 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 47.82 percent, official results show.

Late on Saturday the president was scheduled to unveil his new cabinet with media speculating that former finance minister Mehmet Şimşek, a reassuring figure with international stature, could play a part.