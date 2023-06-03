Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

ANKARA
Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was sworn in on June 3 as head of state after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule for another five years.

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation ... to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state ... and to fulfill my duty impartially," Erdoğan said.

The inauguration in parliament was scheduled to followed by a ceremony at the Presidential Complex would be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Erdoğan took the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Devlet Bahçeli.

After the ceremony, Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir.

Erdoğan won 52.18 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 47.82 percent, official results show.

Late on Saturday the president was scheduled to unveil his new cabinet with media speculating that former finance minister Mehmet Şimşek, a reassuring figure with international stature, could play a part.

 

 

TÜRKIYE Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours
LATEST NEWS

  1. Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

    Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

  2. Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany

    Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany

  3. More than 280 dead, hundreds hurt in India triple train crash

    More than 280 dead, hundreds hurt in India triple train crash

  4. Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

    Erdoğan sworn in for third term as president

  5. Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

    Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market
Recommended
Parliament convenes for new legislative term

Parliament convenes for new legislative term
CHP leader to appoint brand-new executive board

CHP leader to appoint brand-new executive board
İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over
Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat

CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat
Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın

Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın
WORLD Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany

Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany

Long an anti-immigration party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has scaled new heights in national polls as discontent with the government in Berlin and its climate agenda grows.
ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta has ramped up its Quest virtual reality headgear line, just days before Apple is expected to put its spin on the headset market.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.