Erdoğan suggests Istanbul as venue for Ukraine peace talks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to become the venue of future direct talks between Russia and Ukraine amid intensified diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year-long war during a high-level international meeting.

Erdoğan attended a virtual leaders summit of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine on Nov. 25, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the war, the steps taken toward ending the war and ongoing efforts to achieve peace after a 28-article plan created by the United States has brought a new momentum to the stalled negotiations.

Representatives from 35 countries, including Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and other prominent countries, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attended the meeting.

According to Duran’s statement, Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts aimed at facilitating direct contact between the parties in order to achieve a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

“Our president noted that direct negotiations between the parties could be held in İstanbul and that Türkiye remains in contact with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides in this regard,” he stated.

At the meeting, it was noted that a ceasefire arrangement, covering energy and port infrastructure, could create favorable conditions for negotiating a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties. The participants exchanged views on the steps required to secure lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement after the meeting, warned that Russia showed little sign of seeking a ceasefire with Ukraine, calling for “continued pressure” on Moscow to negotiate.

France and the U.K. will establish a working group for security guarantees to be granted to Ukraine, Macron said, in a separate statement on Nov. 25. The U.S. and Türkiye will also play a crucial role, according to Macron, who stressed that French, British and Turkish soldiers can be deployed to Ukraine.

Top security board convenes

In the meantime, Türkiye’s top security body convened under the leadership of Erdoğan and with the participation of senior civilian and military officials.

Thebiannual National Security Council (MGK) meeting held to discuss the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" bid and the developments in Syria and Gaza, as well as the effort for peace between Russia and Ukraine.