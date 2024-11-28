Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says Bidens new Gaza ceasefire push overdue but important

The U.S. president’s new push for a Gaza Strip ceasefire comes belatedly but is still important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 28.

“President [Joe] Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Erdoğan told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara alongside the visiting sultan of Oman.

These remarks came after Biden said on Nov. 26 that the U.S. will make "another push" with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just and lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza, speaking the day after a ceasefire started between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.

"Since the very beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly expressed our readiness to do whatever is necessary, whether through mediation or as guarantors, to secure a lasting ceasefire," Erdoğan said. "Today, we stand firm in the same position. We will not hesitate to do whatever is required to establish calm and peace in Gaza.” 

"As Oman, we would like to express our support for Türkiye's stance on international issues concerning our region," Sultan Haitham bin Tariq noted.

Stating that everyone’s common desire is establish a secure environment in the region, Sultan Haitham underlined the importance of joining forces to strengthen cooperation in the region.

He also urged continued cooperation to bring a two-state solution to life in Palestine, emphasizing the need for the establishment of justice and peace for all.

Bilateral ties

Ankara aims to increase its trade volume with Oman initially to $5 billion, reflecting their current potential, Erdoğan said, pointing to developing economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf state.

“Starting in 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies from Oman, we will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation,” he highlighted.

Expressing his gratitude over the constructive dialogue between the two countries, Sultan Haitham described Türkiye as “brother country.”

“I would like to express that I am very pleased with the constructive dialogue and discussions that have taken place between us,” he said.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between Türkiye and Oman, he added: "Our goal is to further strengthen these relations in all areas. We are committed to increasing our cooperation with the aim of achieving greater progress and making further strides for the benefit of both countries."

He underlined that significant efforts would be made in this regard, pointing out that Turkish companies have already contributed to his country's development and major infrastructure projects.

Expressing full confidence in the Turkish economy, he said, "By combining the economies of both countries, we can create a much stronger entity."

Pointing to cooperation opportunities in sectors such as energy, defense, education, industry, and food production, he said there is a desire to further enhance cultural cooperation and bilateral dialogue.

Sultan Haitham's visit marks the first by an Omani head of state to Türkiye.

Erdoğan said he plans to make a return visit to Oman in the near future.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds
Erdoğan: World in clutches of conflicts

Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'
Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye

New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye
Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿