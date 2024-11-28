Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

The U.S. president’s new push for a Gaza Strip ceasefire comes belatedly but is still important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 28.

“President [Joe] Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Erdoğan told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara alongside the visiting sultan of Oman.

These remarks came after Biden said on Nov. 26 that the U.S. will make "another push" with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just and lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza, speaking the day after a ceasefire started between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.

"Since the very beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly expressed our readiness to do whatever is necessary, whether through mediation or as guarantors, to secure a lasting ceasefire," Erdoğan said. "Today, we stand firm in the same position. We will not hesitate to do whatever is required to establish calm and peace in Gaza.”

"As Oman, we would like to express our support for Türkiye's stance on international issues concerning our region," Sultan Haitham bin Tariq noted.

Stating that everyone’s common desire is establish a secure environment in the region, Sultan Haitham underlined the importance of joining forces to strengthen cooperation in the region.

He also urged continued cooperation to bring a two-state solution to life in Palestine, emphasizing the need for the establishment of justice and peace for all.

Bilateral ties

Ankara aims to increase its trade volume with Oman initially to $5 billion, reflecting their current potential, Erdoğan said, pointing to developing economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf state.

“Starting in 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies from Oman, we will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation,” he highlighted.

Expressing his gratitude over the constructive dialogue between the two countries, Sultan Haitham described Türkiye as “brother country.”

“I would like to express that I am very pleased with the constructive dialogue and discussions that have taken place between us,” he said.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between Türkiye and Oman, he added: "Our goal is to further strengthen these relations in all areas. We are committed to increasing our cooperation with the aim of achieving greater progress and making further strides for the benefit of both countries."

He underlined that significant efforts would be made in this regard, pointing out that Turkish companies have already contributed to his country's development and major infrastructure projects.

Expressing full confidence in the Turkish economy, he said, "By combining the economies of both countries, we can create a much stronger entity."

Pointing to cooperation opportunities in sectors such as energy, defense, education, industry, and food production, he said there is a desire to further enhance cultural cooperation and bilateral dialogue.

Sultan Haitham's visit marks the first by an Omani head of state to Türkiye.

Erdoğan said he plans to make a return visit to Oman in the near future.