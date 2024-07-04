Erdoğan meets with Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders in Kazakhstan

Erdoğan meets with Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders in Kazakhstan

ASTANA
Erdoğan meets with Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders in Kazakhstan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 3 met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, where he traveled for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

During the closed-door trilateral meeting, the leaders discussed regional and global issues as well as areas of cooperation between their countries.

In the meeting, Erdoğan said that there are many joint steps that Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan can take in various fields, and that these would be beneficial for all three countries.

The Turkish leader noted that in a region beset by wars, conflicts, and tensions, cooperation initiatives would contribute to both regional and global peace.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan,Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and chief advisor on foreign policy and security to the president, Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Erdoğan on July 3 flew to Astana to attend the two-day 24th meeting of the council of heads of state of the SCO.

Erdoğan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials.

The SCO was founded in 2001 with Russia, China and Central Asian powers, and later included India, Iran and Pakistan.

It is expected to expand as Belarus, which has an observer status along with Mongolia and Afghanistan, is mulling to join the bloc as a full member. As many as 14 countries including Türkiye have a dialogue partner status.

Kazakhstan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret
Berlins Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final home game

Berlin's Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final 'home game'
Hungarys Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war

Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war
Migrants face unimaginable horrors crossing Africa says UN

Migrants face 'unimaginable horrors' crossing Africa says UN
South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week

South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿