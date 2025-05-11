Erdoğan, Putin call focuses on reviving Ukraine peace talks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, discussing bilateral relations and international developments, with a focus on restarting peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The call between the two leaders addressed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan welcomed Putin’s recent remarks suggesting a willingness to resume dialogue and said Türkiye is ready to host talks in Istanbul, as it did in the early stages of the conflict. He noted that a “window of opportunity” had opened for peace and emphasized that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire would be essential for creating a productive negotiating environment.

"Türkiye remains committed to supporting a lasting resolution to the war and is prepared to take an active role in facilitating the process," Erdoğan said.

A later statement by the Kremlin said the Turkish side will provide all possible assistance in organizing and holding negotiations, and that during the call both Putin and Erdoğan expressed mutual interest in further expanding trade and investment ties, including the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed Türkiye–France relations as well as regional and global matters, including the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan told Macron that the war had reached a pivotal moment and stressed the need to seize this opportunity to bring the conflict to an end. He reiterated Türkiye’s willingness to host negotiations and called for close cooperation in efforts to establish a ceasefire and support Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Both conversations highlight Ankara’s ongoing diplomatic outreach and its ambition to act as a mediator in the Russia–Ukraine war.