Erdoğan hails ties with Japan, urges joint action on Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the enduring ties between Türkiye and Japan, calling the relationship a “bridge of hearts” rooted in history, while urging greater international action to address the crisis in Gaza.

In a bylined article published in the Japanese daily Nikkei Shimbun on Aug. 29, Erdoğan described conditions in Gaza as “one of the gravest tests of humanity’s conscience,” calling for a ceasefire, humanitarian relief and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

He criticized Israel’s military aggressions, which have left hospitals inoperative, cities destroyed and millions deprived of basic necessities.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to advocate for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid, stressing that “our voice must be louder and our impact wider.”

"This tragedy is an issue for all humanity. As Türkiye, we have not been silent, and we will not be silent," he said.

"Japan's wisdom, which prioritises peace, its adherence to international law and conscientious sensitivity are an invaluable asset in this period."

He said Tokyo’s approach, combined with Ankara’s regional influence and aid capacity, could forge a “dignified and powerful partnership.”

“The friendship between Türkiye and Japan is more than a beautiful memory of the past; it is also a great opportunity to overcome the crises of today,” Erdoğan said, urging the international community to show solidarity against oppression and translate it into action for peace and justice.

The president reflected on more than a century of bilateral friendship, citing the 1890 sinking of the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul off Kushimoto’s coast as a symbol of compassion and mutual support.

“That tragic day left a deep mark in our memory and placed relations between our countries on a humane foundation,” Erdoğan wrote, praising Japan’s aid after the disaster.

Erdoğan also emphasized the role of civil society and aid agencies, noting joint efforts by Türkiye’s TİKA and Japan’s JICA. He described both nations as societies that “do not remain silent in the face of suffering, extend a helping hand to those in need, and prioritize human dignity.”

He highlighted decades of cooperation in infrastructure, technology and culture, pointing to projects such as Marmaray, the Osmangazi Bridge and the Golden Horn Bridge as examples of "Turkish determination paired with Japanese engineering."

“These works are not composed merely of steel and concrete,” he said. “Each is a symbol of foresight, alliance and the heartfelt bond between our nations.”

In the upcoming period, he said, there lies a promising potential for Turkish and Japanese companies to jointly realize infrastructure, energy, transportation and other development projects across Africa and Central Asia.

"Moreover, it goes without saying that in the reconstruction processes of Ukraine and Syria, a tangible partnership between Türkiye and Japan holds the power to create a profound impact and lasting value," he added.