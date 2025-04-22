Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday hailed Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian issue, saying that Pakistan is one of the countries that reacted "most strongly" to the genocide in Gaza.

"I would like to once again express that we have always appreciated Pakistan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue. Pakistan is also one of the countries that reacted most strongly to the genocide in Gaza," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Shariff in the capital Ankara.

Stating that Pakistan has been supporting the just cause of Palestinians on various platforms, including the U.N., Erdogan said that Ankara and Islamabad are determined to continue joint efforts in the coming period.

"We will continue to work together toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and with territorial integrity," Erdogan further added.

Sharif also strongly condemned the brutal killing of over 50,000 innocent Palestinians.

"We have called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. We renewed our call for a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Jerusalem as its capital," Sharif said.

Sharif stressed joint efforts to "beat this menace of terrorism" not only in Pakistan and Türkiye but "all over the world," noting that long-standing alliances are shifting and giving way to new ones.

Pakistan and Türkiye focused on "enhancing economic collaboration, particularly through joint ventures and investments," in sectors such as energy, IT, and infrastructure, with the hope that both sides would meet "the mutually agreed target of increasing their bilateral trade to $5 billion."

"Defense and security cooperation remains a pillar of Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation," the prime minister remarked.

He also appreciated Türkiye's "unwavering support on the Kashmir issue" and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for "the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."

Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to "continue close cooperation in multilateral forums," said Sharif.