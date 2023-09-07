Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

ANKARA
Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given his "full" support to the new economic policy, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan met with journalists at a briefing on the government’s new medium-term program in the capital Ankara.

“We not only feel this support but also see it. There is no doubt about it,” Şimşek said.

First, the reserves will be bolstered, the minister said. “Then we will exit the KKM [FX-protected deposit account scheme]. We will share the exit strategy with the public,” Şimşek told reporters.

“We do not have a target for exchange rates, and there will be no change in Türkiye’s exchange rate policy,” he said.

Domestic demand, which needs to be rebalanced, will slow down, Şimşek said, adding that the government will support exporters.

From now on, wage increases will be in line with the targeted inflation rate, according to the minister.

The new economic program aims to bring down the inflation rate to single digits, Şimşek also said. “We are going through a transition period.”

He also noted that there will be meetings with foreign investors in different countries.

The Central Bank will continue monetary tightening until a significant improvement in inflation is achieved, Erkan told reporters.

“We anticipate that as the monetary policy starts to bear fruits in 2024, domestic demand will move closer to supply, and inflation expectations will be brought under control,” she said.

Economy,

ECONOMY Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

    Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

  2. 'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

    'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

  3. Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

    Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

  4. Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes

    Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes

  5. Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces

    Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces
Recommended
Türkiyes brand ‘damaged by defective exports’

Türkiye's brand ‘damaged by defective exports’
UK ‘needs to unlock offshore energy investment’

UK ‘needs to unlock offshore energy investment’
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend cut

Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend cut
EU hits tech titans with tougher market restraints

EU hits tech titans with tougher market restraints
Erdoğan unveils new medium term economic plan

Erdoğan unveils new medium term economic plan
FedEx to open global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx to open global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
WORLD Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

With the selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as the candidate of the country’s ruling party in next June’s election, Mexico will for the first time have time two women from its main political movements competing for the presidency.

ECONOMY Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given his "full" support to the new economic policy, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.